Engineering jobs: 30 BEL jobs for engineers announced; Application form for these BEL BE/Btech jobs

New Delhi, Sep 15: BEL recruitment 2019 is underway and 30 BE/Btech jobs for Electronics and Mechanical engineers have been announced on official website. BEL job notification is out and the last date to apply for these engineering jobs is October 3, 2019.9.15

There are 19 vacancies for Electronics & Communication posts and 11 for Mechanical posts. The aspiring candidate should have passed B.E/B.Tech in Electronics Engineering / Electronics & Communication Engineering / Mechanical Engineering with First class. For SC/ST candidates pass class is the minimum marks requirement. The mode of application is offline and the BEL engineering jobs application form download link is given below. BEL recruitment would be done through Written Test and shortlisted candidates only will be called for the Interview. BEL will shortlist the number of candidates to be called for the Written Test / Interview based on their order of merit and percentage of marks secured in engineering.

BEL Electronics and Mechanical engineering jobs official notification download:

BEL recruitment notification for Electronics/Mechanical engineering vacancies: Click Here

BEL application form download for Electronics/Mechanical engineering vacancies: Click Here

How to apply for BEL jobs:

Visit http://bel-india.in/

Go to careers section and from the drop down select recruitment advertisements.

Scroll down to the section "Recruitment of Contract Engineers (Electronics & Mechanical) for a period of ONE YEAR."

Here you will links to download notification as well as application form.

Download application form and fill it up.

Put the filled up form along with the photocopies of the documents mentioned in section 7 of the official notification in an envelop.

Seal the envelop and write this in bold on the envelop - 'Application for the post of Contract Engineer - Electronics / Mechanical)'

Send it by speed post/ registered post to this address - SR DY GENERAL MANAGER (HR), BHARAT ELECTRONICS LIMITED, I.E.NACHARAM, HYDERABAD -500 076

It must reach BEL before October 3, 2019.9.15