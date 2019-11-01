DRDO ITR Apprentice vacancies: 116 Graduate,Technician Apprentice openings; Apply online from today

New Delhi

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

New Delhi, Nov 01: DRDO ITR Apprentice vacancies online application will begin today (November 01) and DRDO ITR Graduate, Technician Apprentice notification for 116 openings is out on the official website. Link to download DRDO official notification in pdf for Graduate and Technician Apprentice openings is given here.

Out of the total 116 DRDO ITR Apprentice openings announced, 60 are for Graduate Apprentices and 56 for Technician Apprentice openings. The last date to apply for these DRDO ITR Graduate, Technician Apprenticeship is November 20, 2019. The online application will begin today (November 01) on the official website rac.gov.in.

As per the DRDO ITR apprentice notification, Graduate Apprentice openings for BE-BTech degree holders while Technician Apprentice vacancies are for diploma holders. There ARE 22 Graduate Apprentice openings for BE-BTech in Computer Science Engineering, 25 vacancies for Electronics Engineers, 5 for Electrical, 3 for mechanical, one for civil, 2 for aerospace engineers and two for B.Lib.Sc in Library sciences.

Technician (Diploma) Apprenticeship openings - 23 for Diploma in Computer Science, 23 for Diploma in Electronics Engineering, 5 for electrical, 3 for mechanical and 2 for civil engineering Diploma Holders.

DRDO ITR Apprentice notification download link, selection process:

DRDO ITR Graduate, Technician Apprentice notification download: Click Here

Aspirants should have registered at government's apprenticeship portal - www.mhrdnats.gov.in.

The selection of candidates would be done on the basis of Written examination and interview which would be conducted at the Integrated Test Range (ITR).

For instructions on How to Apply for DRDO-ITR Apprentice openings: Click Here

DRDO-ITR Apprentice recruitment main portal - Click Here

How to apply for DRDO ITR Apprenticeship vacancies:

Visit official website rac.gov.in .

. Under the 'Recruitments at RAC' section, you will find a link 'ITR ODISHA invites applications for engagement of Graduate and Technician (Diploma) Apprentice' (Advertisement No. - ITR/HRD/AT/05/2019 would also be mentioned). Click on it.

This will take you to the main page of DRDO Integrated Test Range (ITR) apprenticeship recruitment page.

Click on view advertisement and download the notification in pdf. Please read it thoroughly before proceeding.

Now, click on 'Registration'.

If you have already registered, then click on login.

Follow the instructions and fill-up the form. The steps involve - Registration -> Fill Biodata -> Upload Documents -> Lock

