Doctor’s kidnapping, 28 year old man arrested

New Delhi, Aug 28: A 28-year-old man, carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head, was arrested today for involvement in kidnapping of a doctor by an Ola cab driver in East Delhi's Preet Vihar last year, police said.

Harsh alias Gaurab Sharma is the eight accused to have been arrested in the case, they said.

On July 7, 2017, Dr Shrikant Gaur of Metro Hospital went missing from Preet Vihar, following which a case was registered.

He had boarded an Ola cab and went untraced soon after.

Later, the kidnappers demanded Rs five crore from cab aggregator Ola for his release.

Police rescued the doctor nearly 13 days after he went missing.

Seven men were arrested, including the main accused, but Harsh alias Gaurav Sharma remained at large and subsequently, a reward of Rs 50,000 was decalred on his arrest, the police said.

Last week, he was nabbed while walking towards Buddhist Monastery from ISBT, police said.

He completed his secondary education from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, and then married against his parent's wishes, hence, was disowned by his family.

During this period, he came into contact with Sushil and Anuj of his village. They lured him and roped into kidnapping the doctor for want of easy money, police said.

He was pursuing B Pharma, but dropped out after getting involved in the kidnapping, they said.

