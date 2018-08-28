  • search

Doctor’s kidnapping, 28 year old man arrested

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    New Delhi, Aug 28: A 28-year-old man, carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head, was arrested today for involvement in kidnapping of a doctor by an Ola cab driver in East Delhi's Preet Vihar last year, police said.

    Harsh alias Gaurab Sharma is the eight accused to have been arrested in the case, they said.

    Doctor’s kidnapping, 28 year old man arrested
    Representational Image

    On July 7, 2017, Dr Shrikant Gaur of Metro Hospital went missing from Preet Vihar, following which a case was registered.

    Also Read | Ghaziabad: Married man scripts kidnapping plot to leave live-in partner

    He had boarded an Ola cab and went untraced soon after.

    Later, the kidnappers demanded Rs five crore from cab aggregator Ola for his release.

    Police rescued the doctor nearly 13 days after he went missing.

    Seven men were arrested, including the main accused, but Harsh alias Gaurav Sharma remained at large and subsequently, a reward of Rs 50,000 was decalred on his arrest, the police said.

    Last week, he was nabbed while walking towards Buddhist Monastery from ISBT, police said.

    Also Read | No country for children? India witnesses 11 per cent rise in crime against minors, says NCRB

    He completed his secondary education from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, and then married against his parent's wishes, hence, was disowned by his family.

    During this period, he came into contact with Sushil and Anuj of his village. They lured him and roped into kidnapping the doctor for want of easy money, police said.

    He was pursuing B Pharma, but dropped out after getting involved in the kidnapping, they said.

    For More New Delhi News, Click Here

    Read more about:

    doctors kidnapping arrested delhi police new delhi

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 28, 2018, 11:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 28, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue