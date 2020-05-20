  • search
    Direct links to download IBPS PO Clerk SO Result 2020

    New Delhi, May 20: The IBPS PO Clerk SO Result 2020 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The results for clerk, probationary officer and specialist officer exams under CRP VIII have been released. The IBPS Clerk prelims exam was conducted on December 7,8,14 and 21, while the main exam was conducted on January 18.

    Candidates will have to enter in their registration number, roll number and date of birth or password to login and download their scorecards. The provisional reserve list of candidates have also been uploaded on the official website and will be available until June 30. The results are available on IBPS.in.

    Direct link to download IBPS PO Result 2020: https://www.ibps.in/crp-po-mt-viii/

    Direct link to download IBPS Clerk Result 2020: https://www.ibps.in/crp-clerical-cadre-viii/

    Direct link to download IBPS SO Result 2020: https://www.ibps.in/crp-specialist-officers-viii/

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 20, 2020, 12:26 [IST]
