    New Delhi, Sep 01: The SSC Western Region CGL Tier 2 exam admit card has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The Tier-II exams will be conducted from September 11 to September 14 2019. Candidates who qualified in the Tier-I exams will be eligible to appear for the Tier-II exams.

    Direct link to download SSC Western Region admit card 2019 for CGLTier 2 exam

    The exam would be a computer based one and will be conducted for four papers. Paper-I and II are compulsory for all advertised posts, while papers III and IV are meant for specific posts.

    15,162 candidates have qualified to appear for Paper I, paper II and Paper IV in Tier II exam. 8,578 candidates qualified to appear in paper I, paper II, and Paper III in Tier II.

    1,50,396 candidates have qualified to appear in Paper I and Paper II in Tier II exam.

    Paper-III is for candidates who applied for JSO posts and paper IV is for candidates who applied for posts of Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer. The admit card is available on sscwr.net.

    How to download SSC Wester Region admit card 2019 for CGL Tier 2 exam:

    • Go to sscwr.net
    • Click on admit card link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View admit card
    • Download admit card
    • Take a printout

