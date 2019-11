Direct link to download SSC MTS Paper II admit card 2019 for four regions

New Delhi, Nov 19: The SSC MTS Paper-II admit card 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The admit card has been released for four regions as of now. They are Karnataka-Kerala Region, Madhya Pradesh Region, Central Region, and North Western Region. The Multi-Tasking Exam will be conducted on November 24, 2019. More details are available on ssc.nic.in.

Direct link to download Karnataka Kerala Region Admit Card: http://ssckkr.kar.nic.in/sschallticket/ONLINE_MTS.aspx

Direct link to download Madhya Pradesh Region Admit Card: http://www.sscmpr.org/index.php?Page=mts_2019_paper_2_2250

Direct link to download Central Region Admit Card: http://www.ssc-cr.org/mts_2019_paper_2_1724.php

Direct link to download North Western Region Admit Card: http://www.sscnwr.org/mts_2019_paper_2_1042.php