Direct link to download APPSC Group 2 main exam result 2018

    New Delhi, Feb 06: The APPSC Group 2 main exam result 2018 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    A total of 858 candidates have qualified and they will now have to appear for the certificate verification and medical examination. The same will be held at O/o A.P.P.S.C., New HODs Building, 2nd Floor, M.G. Road, Opp. Indira Gandhi Municipal stadium, Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh- 520010.

    Candidates are advised to produce their original certificates at the time of document verification. These would include proof of age relaxation, Qualifications, Study Certificates, Integrated Community Certificate in case of reserved candidates, Non-creamy layer certificate in case of B.Cs from Revenue Authorities.

    The exams were conducted on August 29 and 30 and the provisional answer key was released on September 6. A revised answer key was released on November 19 following objections by the candidates. The final answer key was released on January 23 2020. The results are available on https://psc.ap.gov.in/(S(wc2peptcybzgdvuqho5whnb2))/Documents/NotificationDocuments/preambleGRPII4022020.pdf.

    Story first published: Thursday, February 6, 2020, 8:30 [IST]
