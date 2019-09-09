  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Direct link to apply for NTA UGC NET December 2019 exam: Full schedule here

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 09: The NTA UGC NET December 2019 application process has begun. More details are available on the official website.

    The UGC National Eligibility Test for only assistant professor or for both junior research fellowship and assistant professor will be conducted by the National Testing Agency between December 2 and 6 2019.

    Direct link to apply for NTA UGC NET December 2019 exam: Full schedule here
    Representational Image

    The test would be computer based. Those candidates who wish to apply can start filling in the application forms today. The last date would be October 9 and the date to download the admit card is November 9 2019. The results would be declared on December 31 2019.

    For the General category students, the application fee is Rs 1,000 and for the OBC, BC-NCL candidates it is Rs 500. For SC/ST/PWD/Transgender candidates it is Rs 250. The direct link to apply for the NTC UGC NET December 2019 is https://testservices.nic.in/examsys/root/Home.aspx? enc=WPJ5WSCVWOMNiXoyyomJgO5uWoSIwyyaXi+ a60ulNUkBSnyHjY/9Hykz6wySPz/Y.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    ugc net examination

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue