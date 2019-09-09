Direct link to apply for NTA UGC NET December 2019 exam: Full schedule here

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 09: The NTA UGC NET December 2019 application process has begun. More details are available on the official website.

The UGC National Eligibility Test for only assistant professor or for both junior research fellowship and assistant professor will be conducted by the National Testing Agency between December 2 and 6 2019.

The test would be computer based. Those candidates who wish to apply can start filling in the application forms today. The last date would be October 9 and the date to download the admit card is November 9 2019. The results would be declared on December 31 2019.

For the General category students, the application fee is Rs 1,000 and for the OBC, BC-NCL candidates it is Rs 500. For SC/ST/PWD/Transgender candidates it is Rs 250. The direct link to apply for the NTC UGC NET December 2019 is https://testservices.nic.in/examsys/root/Home.aspx? enc=WPJ5WSCVWOMNiXoyyomJgO5uWoSIwyyaXi+ a60ulNUkBSnyHjY/9Hykz6wySPz/Y.