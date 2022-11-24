25-year-old held for killing parents, sister, and grandmother in Delhi

Delhi: Married man shoots girlfriend, tries to kill self in Oyo hotel

ITBP ASI Pharmacist recruitment 2022: Last day to apply for 24 posts; Details here

Delhi’s air quality improves to 'moderate' but can plunge again

New Delhi

oi-Nitesh Jha

New Delhi, Nov 24: Delhi's air quality on Thursday morning improved slightly to 'moderate' from Wednesday's 'poor' category and the Air Quality Index stood at 173, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

The national capital on Wednesday witnessed poor air quality when the AQI was recorded 238 in the morning.

Delhi's air quality improves to the 'Moderate' category, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 173 this morning.



Visuals from India Gate and Kartavya Path. pic.twitter.com/XJYjCTjEB5 — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2022

Along with Delhi, Noida's air quality was also recorded 'moderate' as the AQI stood at 149.

The air quality recorded in different parts of Delhi varied. The AQI was 169 in Pusa, Airport region's touched 150. Mathura Road AQI stood at 233, while it was 142 in the Delhi region. AQI was 159 on Lodhi road.

AIIMS-Delhi server down; government suspects ransomware attack

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 severe.

However, the air quality in Delhi might deteriorate again on Thursday with an estimated AQI at 232, according to SAFAR.

Delhi's temperature:

Besides, the temperature of Delhi was recorded at 8 degrees Celsius on Thursday. Delhi on Wednesday also recorded a minimum temperature of 8 degrees Celsius.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, November 24, 2022, 9:16 [IST]