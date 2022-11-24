YouTube
    Delhi’s air quality improves to 'moderate' but can plunge again

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 24: Delhi's air quality on Thursday morning improved slightly to 'moderate' from Wednesday's 'poor' category and the Air Quality Index stood at 173, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

    The national capital on Wednesday witnessed poor air quality when the AQI was recorded 238 in the morning.

    Along with Delhi, Noida's air quality was also recorded 'moderate' as the AQI stood at 149.

    The air quality recorded in different parts of Delhi varied. The AQI was 169 in Pusa, Airport region's touched 150. Mathura Road AQI stood at 233, while it was 142 in the Delhi region. AQI was 159 on Lodhi road.

    An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 severe.

    However, the air quality in Delhi might deteriorate again on Thursday with an estimated AQI at 232, according to SAFAR.

    Delhi's temperature:

    Besides, the temperature of Delhi was recorded at 8 degrees Celsius on Thursday. Delhi on Wednesday also recorded a minimum temperature of 8 degrees Celsius.

    Story first published: Thursday, November 24, 2022, 9:16 [IST]
