Delhi Police issues traffic advisory ahead of International Trade Fair

New Delhi

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Nov 13: In view of the India International Trade Fair at Pragati Maidan, the Delhi police has issued a traffic advisory asking the general public to plan their travel.

The India International Trade Fair, 2022 at Pragati Maidan from November 14 to 27. While the event is strictly restricted to Business Visitors till November 18, the fair will be thrown open for the general public from November 19.

As per the guidelines, the Delhi Traffic Police has advised people to avoid the Bhairon Marg, Purana Quila Road, along with the Shershah Road, Mathura Road, Subramaniam Bharti Marg Crossing, ANI reported.

"Parking is not allowed on Mathura Road and Bhairon Marg, No vehicle of visitors will be allowed to be parked on Sher Shah Road, Purana Quila Road, Bhagwan Dass Road and Tilak Marg. Vehicles found parked will be towed. Towed vehicles would be parked in National Stadium parking. Right turn from Mathura Road to Bhagwan Das Road & Subramaniam Bharti Marg not allowed," the notification stated.

The cops have requested the visitors of the International Trade Fair to use public transport due to insufficient parking space. Also, the people is requested to use the foot-over bridge on Mathura Road.

Story first published: Sunday, November 13, 2022, 18:04 [IST]