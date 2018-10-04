Delhi Metro: 1 killed, 5 injured as acid can falls from under-construction Shiv Vihar Station

New Delhi, Oct 4: One person has succumbed to injuries and 5 more have been injured after a can containing acid fell on six people from under construction Shiv Vihar Metro station (Pink Line), in Delhi. The incident happened on Wednesday. The victims have been admitted to a nearby hospital.

Reportedly, the Shiv Vihar Metro station on Pink Line is currently under-construction. The incident happened when a can containing acid fell on the victims.

Also Read | Delhi: Man detained at Anand Vihar metro station with country made pistol

The 17.8-km long Shiv Vihar-Trilokpuri section of Pink Line was scheduled to open in August however, it was postponed to mid-September. Meanwhile, the section of Delhi Metro has not been made operational for the general public yet as the trial runs on the corridor are yet to be completed. The Shiv Vihar-Trilokpuri corridor would provide connectivity to northeast areas of the city such as Maujpur, Jaffrabad, Gokulpuri and Johri Enclave.

For More New Delhi News, Click Here