Delhi: Man jumps before train in Dwarka Sector 9 metro station, condition critical

New Delhi

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, May 01: A man reportedly jumped before a metro train at Dwarka Sector 9 metro station in Delhi on Wednesday and has sustained critical injuries.

Reports say that the man has been rushed to a nearby hospital.

On April 22, a man, aged around 35, died after jumped in front of a moving train at the Mandi House metro station Central Delhi. The train was headed towards Vaishali when the man jumped in front of it. He was rushed to LNJP hospital where he was declared brought dead.

On April 10, a 65-year-old man jumped in front of a Delhi Metro train and was crushed to death. The incident took place at Ramesh Nagar Metro Station. In March, a man jumped in front of an oncoming train at the GTB Nagar metro station in Delhi.

Again in March this year, a bizarre incident took place Delhi. A 26-year-old woman had jumped on to the metro tracks at Dwarka Mor metro station allegedly to pick up a Rs 2,000 note which she saw lying on the tracks. Fortunately, two coaches of an oncoming Metro train passed over her as she lay still between the tracks and survived.