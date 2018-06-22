English

Delhi: Man goes missing after killing mother-in-law and attacking pregnant wife

Posted By:
    A Delhi man, who allegedly killed his mother-in-law and attacked pregnant wife over divorce, is said to have gone missing and the police are looking for him. The incident took place in Delhi's Keshav Puram area after an argument over divorce.

    Representational Image

    The accused, Afroz, had been allegedly pressuring his wife for a divorce but she was not agreeing, the police said.

    His mother-in-law was visiting them from Ghazipur when the couple again got into an argument.

    The woman scolded Afroz for trying to divorce his wife when she was pregnant, following which he attacked her. When his wife intervened, he attacked her too.

    The woman succumbed to injuries while her daughter is undergoing treatment.

    OneIndia News with PTI inputs

    Story first published: Friday, June 22, 2018, 9:41 [IST]
