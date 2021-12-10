CTET December 2021 admit cards to be out shortly: How to download

New Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 10: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the admit card for CTET or Central Teacher Eligibility Test shortly.

The CTET exams will be held between December 16 and January 13. The candidates can download e-Admit Card from the official website and appear for the exam at the given centre. The test will be conducted in 20 languages throughout the country in computer-based test mode.

In case of any discrepancy noticed in the e-admit card regarding particulars of the candidate, photograph, and signature or any other information, which is different from the confirmation page, candidates need to immediately contact the CTET unit for necessary corrections.

CTET December 2021: How to download admit card

Go to the official website of CTET at https://ctet.nic.in.

• Click on 'CTET December 2021 admit card' link available on the homepage.

• Enter your credentials to log in.

• Your CTET December 2021 admit card will appear on the screen

• Take a printout for future reference