    Chaitra Navratri 2021: Date, time, puja vidhi and other details

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 12: Chaitra Navratri 2021 is celebrated after the spring-time harvest, which is in either March or April. It is a nine-day festival, which begins on the first day of the Hindu Luni-Solar calendar.

    Hindu devotees across India observe fasts and perform puja which goes on for nine days. The nine-day festival signifies the victory of good over evil.

    As per the Gregorian Calendar, Chaitra Navratri falls in March or April. The Hindu Calendar says that Chaitra Navratri is observed during the Shukla Paksha or Full Moon phase in the month of Chaitra. This festival is popular in Northern India, In Kashmir, it is known as Navreh. In Maharashtra, the first day of the Hindu New Year is known as Gudi Padwa and in Andhra Pradesh, the festival begins with Ugadi.

    Dates for Chaitra Navratri:

    Day 1: 13th April (Tuesday) Pratipada

    Day 2: 14th April (Wednesday) Dwitiya

    Day 3: 15th April (Thursday) Tritiya

    Day 4: 16th April (Friday) Chaturthi

    Day 5: 17th April (Saturday) Panchami

    Day 6: 18th April (Sunday) Shasthi

    Day 7: 19th April 2021 (Monday) Saptami

    Day 8: 20th April (Tuesday) Annapurna Ashtami -Sandhi Puja

    Day 9: 21st April (Wednesday) Rama Navami

    Day 10: 22nd April (Thursday) Dashami, Navratri Parana

    All nine days of the Navratri are dedicated to nine different forms of Durga collectively known as Navdurga. The nine avatars of Durga are Shailputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skanda Mata, Katyayani, Kaalratri, Mahagauri and Siddhidatri.

    Monday, April 12, 2021, 10:39 [IST]
