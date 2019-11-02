CCL Junior Overman jobs: 75 vacancies announced, CCL Overman Recruitment exam date soon

New Delhi

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

New Delhi, Nov 02: CCL Junior Overman job openings have been announced and the Central Coalfields Limited or CCL recruitment 2019 notification for these Junior Overman Vacancies has been released on the official website. The last date to apply for these CCL Junior Overman govt jobs is November 10, 2019.

CCL Junior Overman recruitment would be done on the basis of a Written Test. The CCL written date would be announced soon on the official website www.centralcoalfields.in. The written test would be held in Ranchi.

Junior Overman Recruitment 2019 online application kink is given in centralcoalfields.in. The last date to fill up online application is Nov 10. The last date to pat fee is November 11.

Download CCL Junior Overman jobs official notification in pdf: Click Here

CCL Junior Overman jobs online application: http://210.212.20.47:50002/OurPeople/OnlineApplications/welcome1.php

How to apply for CCL Junior Overman Jobs:

Visit www.centralcoalfields.in .

. Click on "Online Services"

Here on this page, click on "Online Recruitment".

First, register and create a new ID and Password.

Using this, now login

Follow the instructions

Fill up the form

Submit