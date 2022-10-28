BJP MP scolds official for cleaning Yamuna with 'poisonous chemical' ahead of Chhath

New Delhi

oi-Nitesh Jha

New Delhi, Oct 28: Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Delhi Pravesh Verma scolded a Delhi Jal Board official on Friday for allegedly using poisonous chemicals to clean the fog of Yamuna River ahead of Chhath festival.

The video of the incident went viral on socia media. In the video, the MP was seen getting into a heated argument with a Delhi Jal Board official and calling him "Besharam, ghatiya aadmi."

The MP said that he found containers of poisonous chemical which was there to clean the fog in the river. He said that on Chhath people take a dip in the river and the poisonous chemicals could cause harm to their health.

Chhath Puja fasting rules: What one must keep in mind during the 4-day festival

"This chemical will be put into river. Asked the official present there who'll be responsible for harm to people? I repeatedly asked them to not put chemicals into the Yamuna river. How can I not be angered if officials don't listen to me in this matter?," ANI quoted the MP as saying.

The Aam Aadmi Party leader and vice chairman of Delhi Jal Board Saurabh Bharadwaj while quoting the video of the incident requested Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora to register an FIR against the MP for causing obstruction in government work.

Humble Request to @CPDelhi Mr Sanjay Arora to register FIR against Mr Parvesh Verma for causing obstruction in Govt Work, threatening & intimidating Govt servant to not perform his duty, causing enmity between groups. https://t.co/9j2BeZhAwV — Saurabh Bharadwaj (@Saurabh_MLAgk) October 28, 2022

The AAP leader posted another video on his Twitter handle in which the locals were seen having arguments with the BJP leader and they defended the Delhi jal Board officials.

The AAP leader also warned the BJP leaders "to stop doing politics on Chhath Puja, the great festival of faith of our Purvanchal."

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, October 28, 2022, 17:07 [IST]