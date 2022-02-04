GATE 2022 admit card can be used as curfew pass

Basant Panchami 2022: Date, Saraswati Puja time, mantra, significance, wishes, quotes

New Delhi, Feb 04: The festival of Basant Panchami 2022, marking the arrival of spring falls on Saturday (February 5) this year. Basant Panchami is celebrated on the fifth day (Panchami Tithi) of the Hindu month of Magha, Shukla Paksha. The festival is also known as Sri Panchami in the South.

The festival marks the birthday of Goddess Saraswati who is often depicted as a beautiful woman dressed in pure white, often seated on a white lotus, which symbolizes light, knowledge and truth.

People worship Goddess Saraswati on this day as it is considered very auspicious, especially to begin a child's education, known as Akshar-Abhyasam or Vidya-Arambham/Praasana which is one of the famous rituals of Vasant Panchami.

Vasant Panchami Muhurat - 07:07 AM to 12:35 PM

Duration - 05 Hours 28 Mins

Vasant Panchami Madhyahna Moment - 12:35 PM

Panchami Tithi Begins - 03:47 AM on Feb 05, 2022

Panchami Tithi Ends - 03:46 AM on Feb 06, 2022

According to Drik Panchang, Purvahna Kala, which is the time between the sunrise and the midday, is considered to decide Basant Panchami day.

Significance

Bengalis choose this auspicious day to introduce their children to reading and writing on this day. On this special occassion, kids are made to write their first letters on a slate in front of the idol of Goddess Sarsawati.

While worshiping Godess Saraswati, children also keep notebooks, pens near the statue seeking knowledge.

Saraswati Mantra

Saraswati Ya Kundendu is the most famous Stuti dedicated to Goddess Saraswati and part of the famous Saraswati Stotram. It is recited during Saraswati Puja on the eve of Vasant Panchami.

या कुन्देन्दुतुषारहारधवला या शुभ्रवस्त्रावृता।

या वीणावरदण्डमण्डितकरा या श्वेतपद्मासना॥

या ब्रह्माच्युत शंकरप्रभृतिभिर्देवैः सदा वन्दिता।

सा मां पातु सरस्वती भगवती निःशेषजाड्यापहा॥१॥

शुक्लां ब्रह्मविचार सार परमामाद्यां जगद्व्यापिनीं।

वीणा-पुस्तक-धारिणीमभयदां जाड्यान्धकारापहाम्‌॥

हस्ते स्फटिकमालिकां विदधतीं पद्मासने संस्थिताम्‌।

वन्दे तां परमेश्वरीं भगवतीं बुद्धिप्रदां शारदाम्‌॥२॥

Basant Panchami 2022: Messages

As winter ends and mustard flowers bloom, may your life also bloom.

Happy Basant Panchami 2022! May the occasion of Basant Panchami bring the wealth of knowledge to you, may you be blessed by Goddess Saraswati and all your wishes come true.

With the blessings of Maa Saraswati, may you succeed in eliminating ignorance and darkness from your life. I am extending my warm greetings and best wishes ahead of Vasant Panchami.

May Maa Saraswati shower you with her choicest blessings and may you lead a healthy life.