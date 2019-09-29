  • search
    Banned narcotics 'Malana cream', marijuana oil were being sold in Delhi, 2 arrested

    By Vishal S
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 28: 'Malana cream', an expensive high-grade form of Cannabis (Ganja), and Marijuana oil were being sold in New Delhi and two persons have been arrested near Shankar Road. Shankar Road is a secluded location with ridge forest on both sides of the road. Vehicles moving on this road seldom stop and during late evenings people avoid the road as there have incidents of robbery.

    Image for representation only
    Image for representation only

    'Malana cream', a variety of Cannabis hashish, which has high oil content and an intense aroma. It is expensive and sought after despite possession of Cannabis being a crime. Malana is a tiny village amidst snow-capped mountains of the Parvati valley, in Himachal Pradesh. It is located 9500 ft above sea level. The village is known for high-grade hashish in the world. 'Malana cream' is well known around the world, it is said to popular in rave party circles.

    [11,420 injecting drug users in Meghalaya identified]

    Two men were arrested for allegedly supplying 'Malana cream' and marijuana oil in the national capital region, police said on Saturday. The accused have been identified as Dhruv Sareen (30), a resident of Karol Bagh, and Sameer Sharma (28) of Pusa Road, they said.

    Police have also recovered 400 gram charas worth Rs 4 lakh from the possession of the accused. Police received specific inputs on Friday that Dhruv, along with his associate Sameer, was indulged in supplying 'Malana cream', charas and imported marijuana oil in West Delhi and Gurgaon, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) G Ram Gopal Naik said.

    The two accused were nabbed from near Shanker Road, the police said. During interrogation, Sameer disclosed that he came in contact of Dhruv through common friends and started purchasing the contraband from him. Gradually, they became partners, the police said.

    On September 6, eight students of a reputed private college in Bengaluru have been arrested by the police after they were found smoking ganja and to make the flat dens to get students to smoke there and sell drugs. They were found in two separate flats in an upscale apartment in the outskirts of the city on the Bengaluru-Anekal Road.

    Story first published: Sunday, September 29, 2019, 3:45 [IST]
