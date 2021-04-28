YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Read more about:

    bank of baroda recruitment

    Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2021 registration: Last day to apply tomorrow

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 28: The Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2021 registration ends tomorrow. More details are available on the official website.

    Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2021 registration: Last day to apply tomorrow

    Those who have not yet applied for the posts can do so on the official site of the BOB. The registration process began on April 9 2021 to fill up 511 posts. The process will be completed only when the application form its submitted in full and fee is deposited with the bank through online more on or before the last date of fee payment.

    Candidates belonging to general and OBC category will have to pay Rs 600 as application, while women, SC/ST/PWD candidates will have to pay Rs 100. To apply go to https://www.bankofbaroda.in/career-detail.htm#tab-18.

    MORE NEWS

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 28, 2021, 13:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 28, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X