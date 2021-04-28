Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2021 registration: Last day to apply tomorrow

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 28: The Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2021 registration ends tomorrow. More details are available on the official website.

Those who have not yet applied for the posts can do so on the official site of the BOB. The registration process began on April 9 2021 to fill up 511 posts. The process will be completed only when the application form its submitted in full and fee is deposited with the bank through online more on or before the last date of fee payment.

Candidates belonging to general and OBC category will have to pay Rs 600 as application, while women, SC/ST/PWD candidates will have to pay Rs 100. To apply go to https://www.bankofbaroda.in/career-detail.htm#tab-18.