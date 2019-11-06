  • search
Trending Odd Even Delhi Air Quality
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bank jobs: Apply for 1,163 vacancies under IBPS SO Recruitment notice 2019

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 06: The IBPS SO Recruitment notice 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The online process has commenced and would conclude on November 26 2019. There would be a preliminary exam, main exam and interview. The prelims would be held in December 2019.

    Bank jobs: Apply for 1,163 vacancies under IBPS SO Recruitment notice 2019

    Through this recruitment candidates would be selected for empanelment as Specialist Officer with 17 nationalised banks. In all there are 1,163 vacancies. They would be 76 in the IT Officer Scale, 670 in the Agricultural Field officer (Scale I), 27 in the Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I), 60 in Law Officer (Scale I), 20 HR Personnel officer (Scale I) and 310 in the Marketing Officer (Scale I).

    The online exam will be conducted in 2 phases-prelims and main. More details are available on ibps.in.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    ibps recruitment

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 6, 2019, 7:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 6, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue