Bank jobs: Apply for 1,163 vacancies under IBPS SO Recruitment notice 2019

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 06: The IBPS SO Recruitment notice 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The online process has commenced and would conclude on November 26 2019. There would be a preliminary exam, main exam and interview. The prelims would be held in December 2019.

Through this recruitment candidates would be selected for empanelment as Specialist Officer with 17 nationalised banks. In all there are 1,163 vacancies. They would be 76 in the IT Officer Scale, 670 in the Agricultural Field officer (Scale I), 27 in the Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I), 60 in Law Officer (Scale I), 20 HR Personnel officer (Scale I) and 310 in the Marketing Officer (Scale I).

The online exam will be conducted in 2 phases-prelims and main. More details are available on ibps.in.