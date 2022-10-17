Attack on DCW chief's house; Kejriwal says Delhi’s law & order worsened

New Delhi, Oct 17: Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal on Monday alleged that some attacker entered her house and vandalized her two cars. Meanwhile, the police has reportedly informed that the culprit has been nabbed and more information would be shared soon.

She took to Twitter and wrote, "Me and my mother's car was vandalized badly and tried to enter the house. Thankfully my mother and I were not at home, otherwise I don't know what would have happened! Whatever you do, I will not be afraid." Adding, "She was going to file a complaint with Delhi Police."

अभी कुछ देर पहले मेरे घर पर कोई हमलावर घुस आया और उसने हमला किया। मेरी और मेरी माँ की गाड़ी बुरी तरह से तोड़ दी और घर में घुसने की कोशिश की। शुक्र है मैं और मेरी माँ दोनो घर पे नहीं थे, वरना पता नहीं क्या होता! कुछ भी करलो, मैं डरूँगी नहीं। @DelhiPolice को कम्प्लेन कर रही हूँ। pic.twitter.com/yQZSoMJl8s — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) October 17, 2022

According to a report in Hindustan Times, deputy commissioner of police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi confirmed the incident and said, "We have found the culprit and he is with us. Further information will be shared soon."

While reacting to the attack on DCW Chairperson's house, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that the law and order situation has worsened in the national capital.

पिछले कुछ महीनों में दिल्ली में क़ानून व्यवस्था का बहुत बुरा हाल हो गया है। यहाँ तक कि दिल्ली महिला आयोग कि अध्यक्षा भी सुरक्षित नहीं है। खुले आम क़त्ल हो रहे हैं। उम्मीद करता हूँ कि LG साहिब थोड़ा समय क़ानून व्यवस्था को ठीक करने के लिए भी देंगे। https://t.co/b4cjPMddIE — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 17, 2022

Kejriwal quoted Swati Maliwal's post on Twitter and said, "The law and order situation in Delhi has become very bad in the last few months. Even the chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women is not safe...I hope that LG Sahib will also give some time to fix the law and order situation." The Delhi CM said in a tweet in Hindi.

