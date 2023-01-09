YouTube
    7-month pregnant woman set on fire by husband & in-laws in Delhi, DCW writes to cops

    New Delhi, Jan 09: In yet another reminder of increasing number of crimes against women, a 7-month pregnant woman was set on fire by husband and in-laws by pouring petrol in Bawana.

    The woman suffered serious burn injuries and is undergoing treatment at hospital.

    Representational Image
    Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), Chairperson, Swati Maliwal, said in a tweet, that the women's panel has issued a notice to the Delhi Police in this regard.

    "Seven-month pregnant woman set on fire by husband & in-laws by pouring petrol in Bawana. Woman suffered serious burn injuries & is undergoing treatment at hospital. We've issued notice to Delhi police & providing all help to victim. (sic)" tweeted DCW chief Swati Maliwal.

    Story first published: Monday, January 9, 2023, 17:28 [IST]
