7-month pregnant woman set on fire by husband & in-laws in Delhi, DCW writes to cops

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 09: In yet another reminder of increasing number of crimes against women, a 7-month pregnant woman was set on fire by husband and in-laws by pouring petrol in Bawana.

The woman suffered serious burn injuries and is undergoing treatment at hospital.

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), Chairperson, Swati Maliwal, said in a tweet, that the women's panel has issued a notice to the Delhi Police in this regard.

"Seven-month pregnant woman set on fire by husband & in-laws by pouring petrol in Bawana. Woman suffered serious burn injuries & is undergoing treatment at hospital. We've issued notice to Delhi police & providing all help to victim. (sic)" tweeted DCW chief Swati Maliwal.

Story first published: Monday, January 9, 2023, 17:28 [IST]