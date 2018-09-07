Delhi: 3 arrested for duping job aspirants

New Delhi, Sep 7: Three people, including a woman, was arrested and a juvenile was apprehended for allegedly duping people on the pretext of providing them jobs in a massage parlour, police said Thursday.

Two of the three arrested people were identified as Shree Ram and Akash, they said.

Based on a complaint filed by Rinku Pandey, a case was registered on August 24, the police said.

The complainant alleged that he received a call from a number and was offered a job at a massage parlour. He was assured a payment of Rs 40,000 for four hours of work, said Nupur Prasad, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (north).

As directed by the caller, Pandey deposited Rs 1,18,000 through Paytm for registration and other formalities, said the senior officer.

During investigation, Paytm ID transactions of the alleged mobile numbers were obtained.

On analysing the transactions, three transactions of electricity bill payment were found and the details of the same were obtained, she said.

Subsequently, the three accused persons were arrested and a juvenile was apprehended, the DCP said, adding that 10 mobile phones and some SIM cards were recovered from their possession.

