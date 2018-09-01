4 nabbed in connection Mangolpuri stabbing

New Delhi, Sep 1: Three men were arrested and a juvenile was apprehended for allegedly stabbing two people to death and injuring three others in random attacks in outer Delhi's Mangolpuri, the police said today.

They said the killings were committed without motive.

On August 29, two separate incidents of stabbing were reported in Mangolpuri in which five people sustained serious injuries and were admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital.

Later on, two of them succumbed to their injuries, they added.

During investigation, the police verified the background of deceased but found they did not have enmity with anyone. On the basis of CCTV footage collected from the area, four suspects were identified, they said.

Multiple raids were conducted in the area to search for the suspects.

On August 30, a juvenile was apprehended and Vishal alias Beil was arrested. During investigation, they revealed about their involvement and also informed the police about two of their other accomplices -- Ashu and Suraj alias Babu, the police said.

They wanted to avenge the killing of their friend Abhishek alias Chuha who was injured in another incident of stabbing on August 20 in Mangolpuri and succumbed to injuries in LNJP Hospital on August 29, police said.

Ashu and Suraj were nabbed on Friday from Bhagat Singh Stadium, Mangolpuri.

On August 29, when Vishal received information about his friend's death he planned to take a revenge and went to Mangolpuri along with the juvenile.

They went to Rancho's place, who is the brother of one Prince alias Kake. Prince had allegedly stabbed Abhishek following a scuffle. He is currently in jail and the accused had gone to his brother to teach him a lesson, the police said.

Vishal and the juvenile knocked on the door, shouted Rancho's name and inquired about him but when his family members did not open the door, they threatened and left from there, the police said.

A few metres away, they were stopped by one Karanveer and asked not to create a nuisance on the street. Enraged, they stabbed Karanveer, Vinay, Dinesh and Irshad and fled from the spot, said Rajendra Singh Sagar, additional deputy commissioner of police (Outer).

While Vishal and the juvenile were running from there, they met two of their other friends Ashu and Suraj near Hussain Chowk, he added.

After reaching near M-block, they were again stopped by one resident Suresh and asked not to create a nuisance. They ended up stabbing him and fled from the spot as soon as locals started gathering, said the officer.

Karanveer and Dinesh succumbed to injuries, they said.

