    Leopard runs amok in Mysuru, attacks locals | Video

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mysuru, Nov 04: A video of a leopard running amok on the streets of Krishnaraja Nagar in Mysuru district of Karnataka has gone viral on social media.

    The video shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda it has led to a debate on the microblogging site on animal safety and increasing human encroachment.

    Representational Image

    The big cat was first sighted near a school on Mullur Road in K.R. Nagar in Mysuru district of Karnataka.

    "Disturbing visuals from Mysore. The crowd is only adding to the already stressed leopard. Latest, it has been safely tranquilised by the forest Department officials. It's only mistake was that it was seen. After which the people became wild and the real wild struggled for safety," tweeted the IFS officer.

    In the video, a leopard is seen frantically running across a street and springing upon a bike-borne man. The biker fall off his vehicle. The wild animal turns back and starts chasing locals.

    Forest officials who arrived at the location trapped the leopardand and released in Nagarahole National Park.

    "One fail to understand logic throwing stone of a Leopard to tease. Why one draw pleasure in teasing a living creature, when one would not like himself to be teased," wrote a Twitter user.

    "Its big leopard, Very good news is that leopard saved at the end. People needs to be little civilised towards wild animals. Problem is that people panic when they see bigcat," another tweeted.

    Story first published: Friday, November 4, 2022, 20:12 [IST]
