Watch Mohammed Shami's match-winning last over against Australia

    Mumbai, Oct 17: India has started off its T20 World Cup campaign on a positive note as the Men in Blue defeated Australia by six runs in the warm-up match.

    Chasing India's target of 186, the Aussies fell short of six runs as they lost four wickets in the final over. Thanks to Mohammed Shami, who came out with one of his best performance in the slog overs.

    Watch Mohammed Shamis match-winning last over against Australia

    It has to be noted that Shami landed in Australia only a few days ago and was bowled his first over in the last over of the match where he had to defended 10 runs.

    Here's How FInal Went

    Ball 1: In the first ball, Pat Cummins took two runs.

    Ball 2: He again took two runs as he sent the ball to the mid-wicket area.

    Ball 3: Cummins hit the ball hard which landed in Virat Kohli's hand. In fact, it was a brilliant catch.

    Ball 4: Ashton Agar gets run out.

    Ball 5: Shami bowls out Josh Inglis.

    Ball 6: In the last ball of the match, the batsman had to hit a six to end the match in a tie, but Shami's clean yorker gets Kane Richardson.

    The final over has now gone viral on social media sites.

    Story first published: Monday, October 17, 2022, 17:49 [IST]
    X