Six drown in Maharashtra in separate incidents

Posted By:
    Mumbai, Sep 10: Six persons drowned in separate incidents in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district Sunday while bathing their cattle on the occasion of Pola festival Sunday, the police said.

    Pola is a bull respecting festival celebrated by farmers in Maharashtra.

    Amol Raite (16) and his brother Rishikesh Raite (19) drowned in a pond near Murshidapur in Vaijapur taluka, the police said.

    In another incident, Rahul Mhaske (15), a student of a Zilla Parishad school at Bazaar Sawangi, fell into a pit while he was washing his oxen, police said.

    In Kannad taluka, Kailash Bawiskar (23) drowned in Ambadi canal and Navnath Gawali (14) in a lake in Mategaon Chambharwadi village, according to police.

    Sanket Nimone (14) from Dehgaon drowned in a pond under Shillegaon police station limits while cleaning the bulls, the police said.

    Story first published: Monday, September 10, 2018, 8:46 [IST]
