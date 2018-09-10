Six drown in Maharashtra in separate incidents

Mumbai, Sep 10: Six persons drowned in separate incidents in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district Sunday while bathing their cattle on the occasion of Pola festival Sunday, the police said.

Pola is a bull respecting festival celebrated by farmers in Maharashtra.

Amol Raite (16) and his brother Rishikesh Raite (19) drowned in a pond near Murshidapur in Vaijapur taluka, the police said.

Also Read | Missing woman found drowned in drain in Dwaraka; 6-month-old daughter missing

In another incident, Rahul Mhaske (15), a student of a Zilla Parishad school at Bazaar Sawangi, fell into a pit while he was washing his oxen, police said.

In Kannad taluka, Kailash Bawiskar (23) drowned in Ambadi canal and Navnath Gawali (14) in a lake in Mategaon Chambharwadi village, according to police.

Also Read | Goa: Two TN tourists drown in beaches while clicking selfies

Sanket Nimone (14) from Dehgaon drowned in a pond under Shillegaon police station limits while cleaning the bulls, the police said.

For More Mumbai News, Click here