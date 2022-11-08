Protests, campaigns force Islam Gymkhana to cancel International Halal Show 2022

Mumbai

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Nov 08: The International Halal Show 2022, an event to showcase various halal products organised by the Islam Gymkhana in Mumbai, has now been cancelled after protest and opposition from various Hindu organisations.

The event scheduled between November 12-13 was to feature dairy, meat products, grains, nuts, fruits, vegetables, frozen food and leather garments. Apart from that, it was reported that interest-free finance, 'Muslim-friendly' hospitals, Halal e-commerce, Halal tourism and Halal hospitality were to be promoted. However, the organisers received messages from Hindu organisations, which raised objections and eventually the 2022 edition of the event was cancelled.

Speaking to The Times of India, Yusuf Abrahni, president of the Islam Gymkhana said,''We decided to call off the event after we received inputs that some organisations were opposing the halal show. The decision was in the interest of law and order and we do not want to disrupt peace and harmony.''

"We want to promote peace and, given the times we live in, it is not prudent to allow such a show," he further added.

An outfit Hindu Janajagruti Samiti staged a protest against the event and further alleged that the event is a part of 'economic jihad' and demanded the authorities to stop the event. Some other organisations also came out in support with the Hindu outfit. A social media campaign to cancel the Halal trade fair was also going on.

According to the organisers, the halal show was conducted without disruptions before the pandemic.

Story first published: Tuesday, November 8, 2022, 15:39 [IST]