Photo exposing private parts is ‘morphed’: Ranveer Singh tells Mumbai police

Mumbai

oi-Prakash KL

Mumbai, Sep 15: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, while recording his statement in the nude photoshoot case, has told Mumbai Police that the photo of him exposing the private parts is "morphed."

The Mumbai Police had recorded the statement of actor in the nude photoshoot case on August 29. As per information accessed by news agency ANI, the actor in his statement has claimed that someone has tampered with and morphed one of the photos.

According to reports, one of the pictures exposed his private parts and this particular photo was not uploaded by the actor on his social media sites.

The cops have sent the said photograph to the forensic science laboratory to verify whether it is doctored or not, according to a report in Indian Express.

In nude photoshoot case, Ranveer Singh records statement

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Ranveer Singh at Chembur police station in Mumbai last month on the basis of a complaint filed by an office-bearer of a non-governmental organisation (NGO).

The complainant had claimed the actor "hurt the sentiments of women in general and insulted their modesty through his photographs." Based on the complaint, the police had registered the FIR against Singh under various Indian Penal Code Sections like 292 (sale of obscene books, etc), 293 (sale of obscene objects to young people), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult modesty of a woman) and provisions of the Information Technology Act, an official earlier said.

Ranveer Singh, a recipient of several awards, is known for his roles in films like 'Bajirao Mastani', 'Padmaavat' and 'Gully Boy'.