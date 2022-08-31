Now, Devotees can get prasad online from iconic Lalbaugcha Raja: Details here

Mumbai

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Aug 31: As the country celebrates the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi starting from today, Mumbai's most popular Lalbaugcha Raja Utsav, which is returning after a two-year hiatus is offering the prasad to the doorsteps for the devotees who wish for it. Digital payments company Paytm and Jio Mart has now tied up with the organisers of Lalbaugcha Raja for this facility for devotees.

The Lalbaugcha Raja Utsav starts from 31st August and will go on till 9th September. The organisers of Lalbaugcha Raja said that dry fruit prasad can be ordered from anywhere in the country and it will get delivered within 2-5 days.

The prasad can be ordered in two pack sizes - 250 gm for ₹400. To place an order, open the Paytm app and click on the Ganesh Utsav icon on the home page. Prasad on JioMart is in the form of two laddus and will only take orders for Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and the Thane region.

After two years of COVID fear, Ganesh festival begins with fanfare

Here is the link to order your Prasad: https://lalbaugcharaja.com/en/online-prasad/

The history of the Lalbaugcha Raja has been quite famous since ancient times as it is the popular Ganesh Idol of Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, located at Putlabai Chawl, a worship place which was founded in 1934.

For online darshan, devotees can visit Lalbaugcha Raja's official Youtube channel.

On Monday evening, the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajink Ganesh Mohatsav Mandal unveiled the first look of Lord Ganesha's iconic 14-feet idol for public viewing.

Ganesh Chaturthi or Ganpati Utsav, which starts on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month Bhadrapada, is celebrated with much fanfare in Maharashtra and other parts of western and southern India with lakhs of devotees converging into mandals to seek blessing from Lord Ganesha. The festival is also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi.

With 2022 bringing back the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities following 2 years long COVID-induced hiatus, excitement among people has been much high this time as people are already out of their homes to offer prayers at various temples, including Shri Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai.

Besides, people bring Lord Ganesh idols to their homes, observe fasts, prepare mouth-watering delicacies, and visit pandals during this festival.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, August 31, 2022, 10:45 [IST]