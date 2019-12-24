Muslim youth accused of trying to attack BJP MLA, Raja Singh in Dhule

  • search
    Mumbai, Dec 24: BJP MLA, Raja Singh has accused a Muslim youth of trying to attack him during an event at Dhule in Maharashtra.

    It is alleged that a youth was found moving around suspiciously during the Hindu Rashtra-Jagruti Sabha, a public meeting organised on behalf of the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti. On searching the young man, he was found to have a sharp cutter. He was then immediately handed over to the police officers present on the venue.

    BJP MLA Raja Singh

    Raja Singh said that the youth initially refused to disclose his identity. However later he revealed that his name was Babu Sheikh.

    Maharashtra: Seven injured in clash between 2 groups; four held

    Singh, a BJP MLA from Hyderabad who was the main speaker of the meeting has been receiving death threats since a long time

    Sunil Ghanwat, state organiser for Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh, Hindu Janajagruti Samiti in a press release questioned the security. He said that the volunteers stopped the youth when his movements were found to be suspicious.

    He further said that it was surprising that no metal detector was installed and the the required checks were not in place. This shows that some fanatics are trying to create an atmosphere of unrest in the city of Dhule, which is calm even when there is tension elsewhere in the state.

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 24, 2019, 8:30 [IST]
