MBBS Jobs: BARC recruitment 2019 walk-in-interview for 26 doctor jobs; BARC job notification here

Mumbai

By Vishal S

Mumbai, Oct 05: BARC has job openings for doctors. BARC will conduct walk-in-interview to fill up 26 doctor vacancies, which are for the posts Post Graduate Resident Medical Officer, Junior/Senior Resident Doctor, Resident Medical Officer, on October 11. BARC's official notification for these MBBS jobs can be downloaded here.

There are 5 Post Graduate Resident Medical Officer vacancies, 19 Junior/Senior Resident Doctor vacancies, and one Resident Medical Officer vacancy. The walk in interview for these posts is on October 11, 2019, in Mumbai.

The walk-in-interview address is:

Ground floor Conference Room No.2, BARC Hospital, Anushaktinagar, Mumbai - 400094.

Documents needed for walk-in-interview:

One set of attested Xerox copies as well as original certificates of date of birth, educational qualification (Class X, XII, MBBS and Post Graduate Degree - year wise Mark sheet, Degree, Passing and Internship completion certificate etc.), registration and experience certificate, One passport size self photograph.

For more details and education requirements for these posts download official notification.

BARC recruitment notification for 26 MBBS jobs download link: Click Here