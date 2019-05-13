Man flashes private parts to girl inside ATM in Mumbai, held after video goes viral

Mumbai, May 13: In yet another shocking incident, a 38-year-old man was arrested on charges of molestation for flashing his private parts to a girl inside a State Bank of India ATM at Navghar locality in Mulund, Mumbai on Sunday.

The accused, Sandeep Kumbharkar, was nabbed after the girl complained against him to a Navghar police patrolling team. The video of the incident was recorded and posted on social media. The video has gone viral ever since then.

The incident happened when a 23-year-old girl who went inside an ATM to withdraw cash to pay an autorickshaw driver around 3 a.m. The man initially offered to help her but then he tried touching her inappropriately and then flashed his private parts.

Taking to twitter, she wrote,"I had gotten down to withdraw money to pay the Rick and I was facing problems and this guy offered to pay for it but he kept touching me inside the ATM! I decided to record him and he panicked," adding she spotted a police van and showed the video to the policemen who quickly followed the accused.

The girl was praised on Twitter for standing up to her molester.

The girl recorded the incident in which the man can be easily seen flashing and trying to cover up after being told that she is recording a video. The incident happened on her birthday.

Later in the day, the girl lodged a complaint at the police station. The accused Kumbharkar was booked under Section 354 and Section 509 of the Indian Penal Code.

