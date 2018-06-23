English

Bank manager booked for demanding sex favours from farmer's wife in exchange for crop loan

Posted By: PTI
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Today's trending and Popular news
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Mumbai, June 23: A branch manager of Central Bank of India in Buldhana district has been booked for allegedly demanding sexual favours from a farmer's wife seeking crop loan on Friday.

    Bank manager booked for demanding sex favours from farmers wife in exchange for crop loan
    Bank manager booked for demanding sex favours from farmer's wife in exchange for crop loan

    The woman had accompanied her husband to the bank where they had applied for a crop loan at Datala in the Malakapur Tehsil on Thursday morning, police said.

    Branch manager Rajesh Hivase sought the woman's contact details for processing loan after which he called her up and allegedly used obscene language and demanded sexual favours, they said.

    Later, Hivase sent a peon to the woman's home, asking her to comply.
    The peon allegedly told the woman that Hivase will pass the required farm loan and also extend benefits under a special package if she agreed.

    The woman recorded the phone conversation and filed a complaint with the local police the same day, they said.

    A complaint has been registered against the manager and the peon under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and also sections of the Prevention of Atrocities Act, they said.

    Both the accused are absconding and efforts are on to nab them, the police said.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    maharashtra central bank of india indian farmer

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue