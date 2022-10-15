Alleged Pak caller threatens to blow up SBI bank if loan rejected, probe on

Mumbai, Oct 15: A caller from Pakistan threatened to blow up the State Bank of India office in Mumbai's Nariman Point and kill the chairman of the bank and demanded a loan at the earliest, Mumbai Police said on Friday.

The caller, who introduced himself as MD Jia-Ul-Alim claiming he is from Pakistan, demanded a loan from the bank and threatened to kidnap the Bank's chairman and kill him if the demand for the loan is denied. He also threatened to blow up the SBI branch, reported ANI.

A police official said that an unidentified person called up on the landline of the Nariman Point branch of SBI on October 13 at around 11 am and threatened. The caller called himself as MD Jia-Ul-Alim and said that he is speaking from Pakistan and that if he is not granted a loan at the earliest, he will kidnap the chairman of SBI and kill him. He also threatened to blow up the SBI office," reported the news agency.

A complaint was filed at Marine Drive Police Station against the caller and then police registered a case under section 506(2) of IPC and launched a probe.

