BJP rattled by response to Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress leader U T Khader

Mangaluru, Oct 09: Deputy Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly U T Khader on Sunday launched an all-out attack at the Bharatiya Janata Party for targeting Rahul Gandhi's Bhatat Jodo Yatra in the state. He accused the BJP of resorting to disinformation and falsehood on the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', and said it shows the fear of the BJP leadership at the success of the yatra.

Addressing a press conference in Mangaluru, U T Khader said "Rahul Gandhi is being targeted by the BJP intentionally. While Rahul Gandhi is on a mission to unite India against the secular forces, BJP leaders are asking where was Rahul Gandhi during the Pulwama attack. But these leaders should understand that the heinous attack took place when BJP-led Central government was in power."

In a blistering attack on the government, Khader also asked what was the outcome of the inquiry into the attack.

"During the Pulwama attack, terrorists entered Indian soil with 250 kgs of RDX. There was a security lapse and intelligence failure. But what did the BJP government do," the Congress leader questioned.

"It has been four years since the attack took place, what is the outcome of the inquiry into the attack? why no one from the BJP government been held accountable for the security lapses that allowed the attack? why is there no proper investigation into the incident. Why is the government not disclosing anything to the public," Khader asked.

The high-grade RDX explosive, weighing about 80 kilograms, was used in the suicide attack on a CRPF bus that killed 40 security personnel in one of the deadliest terror strikes on security forces in the Kashmir Valley in three decades.

Further Khader said, under the BJP government the rich are becoming richer, while the poor poorer.

"The success of Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' has unsettled the BJP. That is why they are targeting our leaders. BJP will get proper answer from Rahul Gandhi by the time Bharat Jodo Yatra reaches Jammu and Kashmir," the Congress leader said.

The Congress' much publicised Bharat Jodo Yatra - a mass contact programme that involves a padayatra or walkathon of Congress leaders and workers from Kanyakumari to Kashmir is getting massive support in Karnataka.

The yatra which is currently in its Karnataka leg witnessed massive support with people in huge numbers joining the movement.