    Youth who created fake FB account, posted obscene photos of girl arrested

    By PTI
    Muzaffarnagar, Apr 20: Police have arrested a youth for allegedly creating a fake Facebook account of a girl and posting objectionable photos of her on the social networking site, an official said.

    Representational Image
    SP Ajay Kumar Pandey told mediapersons that the youth, identified as Vikas Dhinvan, was arrested following a complaint lodged by the girl's parents.

