Youth sexually harass 17 year old girl in UP

Posted By:
    Muzaffarnagar, Aug 28: A 17-year-old girl was allegedly sexual harassed by a youth, who also tore her clothes, when she was going to a shop here, police said today.

    The incident took place last evening.

    Youth sexually harass 17 year old girl in UP
    Representational Image

    In his complaint, the girl's father has alleged that the youth tore her clothes after she opposed him, Station House Officer, Bhopa, VP Yadav said.

    The youth identified as Sachin is at large, he said, adding that a case was registered and a search launched to nab the accused person.

    In another incident, a woman here has alleged that she was sexually harassed by two youths, who also threatened to throw acid on her.

    The complaint was lodged last evening and the youths -- Deepak and Rohit -- were arrested, Station House Officer, Khatoli, Ambika Persad Bharduwaj said.

    The complainant alleged that she was sexually harassed by the youths when she was returning from work and they threatened to throw acid on her if she avoided them, the officer said.

    sexual harassment minor girl lucknow arrested

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 28, 2018, 13:10 [IST]
