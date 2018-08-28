Youth sexually harass 17 year old girl in UP

Muzaffarnagar, Aug 28: A 17-year-old girl was allegedly sexual harassed by a youth, who also tore her clothes, when she was going to a shop here, police said today.

The incident took place last evening.

In his complaint, the girl's father has alleged that the youth tore her clothes after she opposed him, Station House Officer, Bhopa, VP Yadav said.

Also Read | Delhi: Police arrests man for allegedly raping stepdaughter for two years

The youth identified as Sachin is at large, he said, adding that a case was registered and a search launched to nab the accused person.

In another incident, a woman here has alleged that she was sexually harassed by two youths, who also threatened to throw acid on her.

Also Read | 90 days paid leave for victims of sexual harassment

The complaint was lodged last evening and the youths -- Deepak and Rohit -- were arrested, Station House Officer, Khatoli, Ambika Persad Bharduwaj said.

The complainant alleged that she was sexually harassed by the youths when she was returning from work and they threatened to throw acid on her if she avoided them, the officer said.

For More Lucknow News, Click here