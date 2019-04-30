Uttar Pradesh: Shoot, rob and flee; Miscreants loot trader in Muzaffarnagar

  • search
    Muzaffarnagar, Apr 30: Crime just continues unabated in Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh. Nitin Garg, a trader, was returning home on Monday night after finishing the day's work when two unidentified men shot at him, said reports. The miscreants then robbed Garg of cash and valuables, and fled the scene. Garg was rushed to a hospital.

    The police are searching for the miscreants, as per reports.

    Representational Image

    On April 23, a 22-year-old woman was shot dead in a village near Muzaffarnagar by her jilted lover after she reportedly refused to marry him. The incident took place in Bahupura village under the Bhop police station area, reports said quoting a police official. The kin of the victim, identified as Suviti, staged a protest here and refused to hand over the body to police, he said. Later, senior police officers assured them of taking action against the accused, identified as Amit Kumar, and sent the body for a postmortem.

    [BJP MLA shot at during Holy festivities in UP, case registered]

    On April 21, a 28-year-old woman was seriously injured after being shot at by unidentified men in her house.The incident took place at Rumalpuri village in the Miranpur area. Radhika was performing her daily chores when the unidentified men entered her house and fired at her.

    On April 13, a woman and her daughter were shot dead by a man in Narsinghpur village here on Saturday morning, police said.

    [5 Indians among 50 people killed in New Zealand Christchurch shooting]

    Sita Devi Shakya (40) and her daughters Madhuri (20) and Neelam (18) were working in a field when one Budh Sagar, a dhaba worker, opened fire at them. Sita Devi died on the spot and Madhuri was seriously injured.

    OneIndia News with PTI inputs

