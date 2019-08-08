UPSSSC Recruitment 2019: Direct link to apply online for 655 Forest guard/Wildlife guard jobs

Lucknow

oi-Vikas SV

Lucknow, Aug 08: UP Govt jobs are up for grabs and the last date to apply for 655 Forest Guard and Wildlife Guard job openings announced under UPSSSC Recruitment is today.

Apply online for Forest Guard and Wildlife Guard job openings at Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission or UPSSSC official website. The candidates can apply online.

Direct link to apply online for UPSSSC Forest Guard & Wildlife Guard jobs - Click Here

UPSSSC recruitment process, UPSSSC official notification download:

UPSSSC recruitment process for these Forest Guard & Wildlife Guard openings involves written exam, physical test, physical endurance test and medical test. Only those who clear written exam would be invited for the remaining rounds. Application forms can be filled online on the UPSSSC official website www.upsssc.gov. UPSSSC Recruitment Qualification, eligibility conditions, how to apply and other rules are given in the official notification which can be downloaded by clicking on the link given below.

Download UPSSSC recruitment official notification for Forest Guard & Wildlife Guard jobs: Click Here

How to apply for UPSSSC Forest guard/Wildlife guard vacancies: