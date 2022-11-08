UPSSSC PET 2022 results to be declared soon: Steps to check scorecard

UPPCL jobs 2022: Apply for 209 Assistant Accountant posts at upenergy.in

Lucknow, Nov 08: UPPCL jobs 2022: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited has invited application for Assistant Accountant posts from today, November. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online. The last date to apply for the submission of application form is November 28.

UPPCL recruitment 2022 recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 209 vacancies. Of which 92 vacancies are for the unreserved category, 20 vacancies are for the EWS, 51 vacancies are for the OBC category, 41 vacancies are for SC, and 5 vacancies are for ST category.

To qualify for UPPCL recruitment 2022 candidates should be between the 21 to 40 year old.

The application fee for SC/ST applicants is Rs 826, while the fees for candidates from genaral category is Rs 1180.

UPPCL recruitment 2022: How to apply

Go to the official website upenergy.in

On the homepage, click on "Vacancy/Results"

Now, click on the apply link against ASSISTANT ACCOUNTANT posts

Register and proceed with the application

Upload documents, pay the fee and submit form

Download and take a printout

