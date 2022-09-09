YouTube
    UP to provide Aadhar-linked unique farm IDs to farmers for govt schemes

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 09: Uttar Pradesh government will provide an unique farm ID similar to Aadhar number to the farmers, which will be linked with Aadhar to provide them benefits of all government schemes. In the coming few days, government plans to use Aadhar verification to implement this scheme for farmers.

    Speaking at a workshop regarding the recent initiatives taken to make the use of Aadhar more simple, Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra said that with the help of Aadhar, UP Government has given the benefit of the government schemes to maximum number of people.

    Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra
    He said the government has saved around 8400 crore rupees with the use of Aadhar verification. Around one crore 92 lakh school children are also getting the benefit of various schemes with the help of Aadhar card verification.

    Mishra also said that Uttar Pradesh government will start providing Family ID very soon as it is already working on the scheme. He said that Government will bring those families into the ambit of this scheme who are not getting any kind of benefits till now.

    Chief Executive Officer of Unique Identification Authority of India, Saurabh Garg Said that the credibility of the Aadhar is being discussed worldwide and many African countries also want to implement Aadhar system.

    uttar pradesh government farmers benefits

    X