    UP: Demonetised currency worth Rs 46 lakh seized from a Dehradun-bound car

    By PTI
    Muzaffarnagar, Apr 9: In a drive ahead of the Lok Sabha election, police have seized Rs 46 lakh in demonetised notes from a Dehradun-bound car here, a senior official said on Tuesday.

    SP (City) Satpal Antil told PTI that the car was intercepted during checking after which the police team seized the cash.

    Four persons have been taken into police custody for interrogation and the matter is being probed, the SP said.

    Special drives are being conducted ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in this constituency on April 11.

