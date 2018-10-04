UP: Cops nab notorious criminal after brief encounter in Noida

Noida (UP), Oct 3: A wanted criminal was arrested by Gautam Buddh Nagar Police at Noida on Wednesday (Oct 3) after a brief encounter from both sides.

Chaukhe, 30, was held late on Tuesday night when he was passing the Jaipuria Crossing in Sector 62 with one of his aides on a motorcycle, the police said.

"Acting on a tip-off that Chaukhe might pass the area, we had set up pickets and deployed policemen. The checking worked as he was intercepted," an official from Sector 58 police station said.

When asked to stop, Chaukhe opened fire, the official said, adding that a policeman shot and injured him in retaliatory fire. "Soon the police team overpowered Chaukhe, but his aide managed to flee amid cross-firing," the police official said.

Chaukhe, who was held with a country-made pistol, was taken to the district hospital for treatment. A case was registered against Chaukhe at Sector 58 police station and he was booked under section 307 of Indian Penal Code (attempt to murder) and under the Arms Act.

The police said as many as 38 cases were registered at various police stations, including Gautam Buddh Nagar, against Chaukhe, who belongs to Bulandshahr district. "He has been booked by the police in Bulandshahr, Hapur, Meerut, Bijnor for cases of robbery, attempted murder, Arms Act and Gangsters Act," the police said.

Chauke, a wanted criminal for dozens of criminal cases tried to abscond from police but got caught after they overpowered him.

PTI