UP Board Result 2019 declared, websites to check

Lucknow, Apr 27: The UP Board Result 2019 has been declared today. The results are available on the official website.

The Class 12 Board Examination in UP was conducted from February 7 to March 2, 2019. All the students who had taken the examination this year can check their UP Board 12th Result 2019 on the official website at upresults.nic.in and examresults.net.

How to Check the UP Board Result 2019:

Go to upresults.nic.in or at examresults.net

or at Click on the 'result' link

Login with your credentials

Your UP Board 12th Result 2019 will be displayed

Download

Take a print-out

