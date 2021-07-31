UP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2021 at 3.30 pm today: How to check

UP B.Ed JEE Exam to be held on July 30

Lucknow

Lucknow, July 31: UP Result 2021 for Classes 10 and 12 is expected to be released today at 3.30 pm. Once declared, students can check their results at the official website of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP or UP Board.

A total of 56,03,813 students had registered for UP board Class 10 and Class 12 exams this year. 94,312 students have registered for Class 10 and 26,09,501 for the Class 12 board exam.

UP Result 2021: How to check UP Board Result 2021 Class 12, 10

Visit the official website upresults.nic.in

Now, click on the link Uttar Pradesh Board Class 12 Examination Result 2021" OR Uttar Pradesh Board Class 10 Examination Result 2021.

Enter your roll number and school code and submit

Your result would be displayed on the screen

Save a copy for future reference

UP Result 2021: Websites to check

upresults.nic.in

results.upmsp.edu.in.

UP Result 2021: Evaluation criteria

UP has decided to calculate the results of class 12 students studying under the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board (UPMSP), 50 per cent of marks obtained in class 10, 40 per cent of marks obtained in class 11's annual examination or half-yearly examination and 10 per cent of the marks obtained in pre-board of class 12 will be considered.

For class 10, 50 per cent of marks obtained in class 9 and 50 per cent of marks obtained in pre-board of class 10 will be considered.