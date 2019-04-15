UP Board 10th, 12th result 2019, know date and time

Lucknow

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Lucknow, Apr 15: The UP Board 10th, 12th result 2019 will be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

While there is no official date given, reports suggest that the results would be declared by the end of April. The tentative dates are April 20 and 25.

The exams this year were conducted amidst tight security. The Special Task Force had been engaged to keep a check on the copying mafia. A total of 8,354 examination centres in the state have reportedly been equipped with electronic devices like CCTV cameras. The results once declared will be available on upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.

How to check UP Board 10, 12th Result 2019:

Go to upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in

or Click on your relevant stream

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout

Lucknow Constituency Fact Check STRIKE RATE BJP 58% INC 42% BJP won 7 times and INC won 5 times since 1957 elections + More Details