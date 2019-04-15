  • search
For Lucknow Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    UP Board 10th, 12th result 2019, know date and time

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Lucknow, Apr 15: The UP Board 10th, 12th result 2019 will be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

    UP Board 10th, 12th result 2019, know date and time

    While there is no official date given, reports suggest that the results would be declared by the end of April. The tentative dates are April 20 and 25.

    The exams this year were conducted amidst tight security. The Special Task Force had been engaged to keep a check on the copying mafia. A total of 8,354 examination centres in the state have reportedly been equipped with electronic devices like CCTV cameras. The results once declared will be available on upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.

    How to check UP Board 10, 12th Result 2019:

    • Go to upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in
    • Click on your relevant stream
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download results
    • Take a printout
    Lucknow Constituency Fact Check
    STRIKE RATE
    BJP 58%
    INC 42%
    BJP won 7 times and INC won 5 times since 1957 elections
    + More Details

    More LUCKNOW News

    Read more about:

    uttar pradesh results

    Story first published: Monday, April 15, 2019, 7:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 15, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue