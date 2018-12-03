UP: 28-year-old woman set ablaze by molesters, battling for life in hospital

Lucknow, Dec 3: In a highly condemnable incident, a 28-year-old woman was set ablaze by two men, who had molested her earlier and against whom she had approached the police to lodge a compliant, in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur.

The two accused have been identified as Rajesh and Ramu and one of them has been arrested, said an NDTV report. The victim had gone to the police station thrice in the last few days to file a compliant against her molesters, but was sent away by the cops.

Also Read | Mumbai: 21-year-old woman held for sexually assaulting her 17-year-old 'husband'

Three policemen including the station house officer (SHO) and the head constable have also been suspended for negligence, reports quoted the police as saying.

"Two men burnt her alive. She is 40-45% burnt, her face and upper body is affected. She was molested on 29 November. On 1Dec, she was burnt alive when she went to washroom. One accused has been arrested. The probe is on," ANI quoted Sujeet Kumar. Pandey, IG Lucknow Zone, as saying.

Her family alleged that when she went to the local police station immediately after the accused tried to molest her, the cops on duty sent her away. The next day her in-laws called a Police Control Room or PCR van to their house but again the cops, who were in the vehicle asked her to revisit the same police station, NDTV report said.

Also Read | Horrific: 'Alcoholic' man smashes heads of three minor daughters with hammer

The woman arrived at her in-laws' house and shared the ordeal after which her family informed police about the incident. A police team arrived at their home but left after asking the family to lodge a written complaint in the same police station from where she was turned back.

On Saturday, when the woman was going to the police station the two men once again stopped and poured kerosene on her, after which they set her ablaze.