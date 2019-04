Student shot at in BHU, condition critical

Lucknow

oi-Vikas SV

Varanasi, Apr 2: A student of the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) was shot at on Tuesday evening, said reports. He has been rushed to the hospital, but the condition is said to be critical.

The student has been identified as Guarav Singh. He is MCA student at Banaras Hindu University (BHU). He was shot at by unknown assailants in front of Birla hostel when he was talking to his friends, reported ANI.